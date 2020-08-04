BREAKING: CHSAA announces high school football in Colorado and some other sports moved to spring seasons

DENVER. (KKTV) - CHSAA, the Colorado High School Activities Association, announced its upcoming activities calendar and added certain sports like football can’t take place as originally scheduled.

You can read the full article by CHSAA, which includes the activities calendar by clicking here.

“The following 2020 fall sports will begin as originally scheduled: boys golf began practice on Aug. 3, softball and boys tennis is set to begin on Aug. 10, and cross country on Aug. 12. According to the modified calendar, this is Season A,” CHSAA posted on its website.

“The remaining traditional fall sports are unable to be played under current state health guidelines. These sports are field hockey, football, gymnastics, boys soccer, spirit, unified bowling and girls volleyball,” CHSAA Added.

Football practice may be able to start under “season B” under the current schedule, which is slated for Feb. 22 with a tentative championship for May 8. The full calendar includes a breakdown of “seasons” for each sport. The calendar is subject to change.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

You can read the full article, which includes the activities calendar from CHSAA by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.