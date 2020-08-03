Advertisement

Suspicious death in Manitou Springs, person of interest sought by authorities is considered armed and dangerous

Bobby Berry is a person of interest in a suspicious death case. Photos courtesy EPSO.
Bobby Berry is a person of interest in a suspicious death case. Photos courtesy EPSO.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities need help locating a person of interest tied to a suspicious death in Manitou Springs.

On May 13, Manitou Springs Police found the body of a 70-year-old man while doing a welfare check. This was in an area along El Paso Boulevard in Manitou Springs inside a residence. The person was identified as Darrell Berry.

Bobby Joe Berry has been identified as a person of interest in this case. Bobby is pictured at the top of this article and is the adopted son of Darrell.

Bobby does not have a known associated vehicle, but license plates from Darrell’s vehicle are missing, Colorado license plate, 472-VGK.

Bobby possibly has friends in the Dallas, Texas and Borger, Texas areas. If seen, do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.

