Advertisement

Recall: Taquitos and chimichangas may have plastic in them

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.
Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert.(Source: USDA/CNN)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has put out a health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas that may contain plastic. The items could pose a choking hazard.

Multiple types of beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas are included in the alert. It covers ready-to-eat products containing diced green chilies recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods.

The USDA notice listed select products shipped nationwide under José Olé, Casa Mamita and Walmart’s Great Value brand. They were made by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. in Lampasas, Texas, and San Diego.

The agency says not to consume the listed products but to throw out or return them.

There haven’t yet been any confirmed reports of health issues related to consumption of the products.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Many schools are planning a hybrid approach, with students alternating between in-person classes and online instruction.

Local

What counts as a mask exemption?

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Henry
What counts as a mask exemption?

Coronavirus

Will the ‘Town Too Tough to Die’ survive the coronavirus pandemic?

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Egan
Gov. Doug Ducey’s first stay-at-home order, issued in March, shut down the town. The order stopped tourists from traveling, silencing the sounds of gun shows, music from saloons and the laughter from smiling visitors.

National

Tombstone, 'Town too tough to die,' faces coronavirus challenges

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
As the coronavirus continues to spread through Arizona, we’ve learned no community is immune to its impact. That includes Tombstone.

National

U.S. Marines ID all 9 people killed in sea-tank sinking, 1 from Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hour ago
Found at the scene was Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 20, of New Braunfels, Texas. The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit announced on Sunday that the others, from California, Texas, Wisconsin and Oregon, are “presumed dead.”

Latest News

Forecast

More Storms Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Morning forecast 8.3.20

Forecast

Storms possible today

Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday forecast

National

Retail rout gains pace, Lord & Taylor seeks bankruptcy

Updated: 1 hours ago
Household names, many longtime anchors in malls nationwide, were already struggling to keep up with a radical reformation in what people buy, and where they buy it. Much of that activity has moved online.

National

Judge decries shooting that killed son, injured husband

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal judge from New Jersey is publicly speaking out about a shooting at her New Jersey home last month when authorities say a disgruntled lawyer killed her son and seriously wounded her husband.

National Politics

Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend even as they highlighted their differences.