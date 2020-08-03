Protest underway in Colorado Springs 1 year after the death of De’Von Bailey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of people gathered in Colorado Springs Monday evening and marched down the street of a neighborhood on the north side of Colorado Springs near Pulpit Rock one year after the shooting death of De’Von Bailey.

Colorado Springs Police posted the following to Twitter just after 5 p.m.

Protestors have blocked Pulpit Rock Drive, which is illegal under CRS 18-9-107.



Officers have given announcements to protestors, reminding them to not block the streets. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) August 3, 2020

The FBI reviewed the deadly officer-involved shooting of Bailey and found no “willful violation” of constitutional rights by officers. The shooting was also justified by a grand jury.

The shooting happened on Aug. 3 of 2019.

Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jim Sokolik told reporters the night of the shooting that it started with a call for service on Fountain Boulevard near Circle Drive around 6:45 p.m. The caller said they had been robbed.

"[The officers] contacted the victims there, who pointed out two suspects," Lt. Sokolik stated. "Officers then made contact with the suspects, while detaining or attempting to detain those suspects."

During the confrontation, Sokolik said one of the suspected robbers, later identified as Bailey, appeared to reach for a gun. That’s when officers opened fire. Bailey was shot three times in the back and once in the arm. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting.

