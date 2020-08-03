Advertisement

Orton Academy: public school in COS opening for children with dyslexia

There are only a few schools like this in the country.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A school just for children with dyslexia is about to open up here in Colorado Springs.

It’s called Orton Academy... and it’s a free, public education. There are only a few schools like this in the entire country.

Located inside the Colorado Military Academy just off of Highway 24, Orton Academy is prepping to open its doors for the first time this August. For this fall, instruction will be provided for students 3rd-6th grade, but the goal is to expand eventually to K-8th.

Co-founders Lynne Fitzhugh and Mike Pickering say this grand-opening is an absolute dream come true. They add this opening is not only life-changing for the students, it changes the student’s entire family dynamic.

One of the most distinguished parts about the curriculum is for an hour a day students will get to work with a certified academic language therapist. Private instruction like this typically costs hundreds of dollars an hour. That is just one of the many aspects that makes this school so incredible.

So incredible, some students will be commuting daily from the Denver area for this education.

The school plans to start classes August 24th and students will have options for how they will attend this semester. All in-person, hybrid and online classes are all options- to ensure the safety of the staff and students during COVID-19.

About 50 students have enrolled already. Orton Academy has a 60 person model planned for this upcoming fall- but they may expand if needed. Click here for more information on Orton Academy.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

