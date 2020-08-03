Advertisement

Loved ones remember man killed in Highway 24 crash

Patrick Andre was killed in an accident on Highway 24 earlier this week.
Patrick Andre was killed in an accident on Highway 24 earlier this week.(The Andre Family)
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 10:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The loved ones of a man killed in a car crash tell us he was taken too soon.

Patrick Andre, known to his friends as “Pat,” and family members were driving in Colorado Springs when they were hit head on by another driver. They were visiting from Missouri.

It happened Tuesday on Highway 24 near Garrett Road.

On Sunday, his loved ones are speaking out. Steve Selby has been friends with Andre since fourth grade, and says they practically grew up together.

He told 11 NEWS although he spent decades being close with him, it still wasn’t enough time.

Selby says an example of their friendship was a hockey goal horn the two would bring to bars as they cheered on the St. Louis Blues.

“We always kept this, our goal light,” he said holding it up as it blared.

Not only was Andre a huge Blues fan, but he was a hard worker, friend, and loving father.

“He just continued to amaze me really with stepping out and helping people. But that’s not to say he didn’t have a wonderful, dry sense of humor,” Selby chuckled.

Selby said even in his last moments, Andre did everything he could to help his family. Andre’s three youngest children were taken to a local hospital, where one still has serious injuries. The driver of the truck was also seriously hurt.

“Its a motor vehicle accident and accidents happen. But accidents are also avoidable,” Selby said.

Loved ones say they are still trying to process emotions, but want pat to be remembered as just an all-around good guy.

“He was a resilient fellow and he could have been bitter about a lot of stuff in life, and every once in awhile he kind of sounded off that way. But he never gave up on loving his kids and his family and his wife, and I am proud to have known him,” Selby said.

It’s unclear if the driver of the pickup will face charges. The crash is still under investigation.

A friend of the family has also set up a GoFundMe. To help them out, click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

