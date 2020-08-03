Advertisement

Colorado Springs apartment rent prices increase; Denver prices decrease

(KOTA)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:11 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rent prices in the Springs continue to increase, as prices in Denver decrease.

According to a rent report by the University of Denver, Colorado Springs had an increase in rent prices, along with a decrease in units available, signaling a strong demand for the apartment market.

The overall rent prices increased by about $27, making the average apartment rent about $1,250 in the Springs second quarter. Denver’s average rent prices went down about $30.

“This quarter had strong rent growth where other markets such as Denver saw rent decreases,” said Ron Thourpe, associate professor of real estate at DU. “But, vacancy went down about as much as Colorado Springs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact the apartment market too much, but did limit access to view units before deciding to rent.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and government relief programs expire or are revised, future rent variations may appear, and we’ll continue to track the trends,” Throupe says.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

More Storms Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Morning forecast 8.3.20

Local

What counts as a mask exemption?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
What counts as a mask exemption?

Forecast

Storms possible today

Updated: 4 hours ago
Monday forecast

Local

Loved ones remember man killed in Highway 24 crash

Updated: 13 hours ago
Patrick Andre, known to his friends as “Pat,” and family members were driving in Colorado Springs when they were hit head on by another driver. They were visiting from Missouri.

Latest News

National

Isaias strengthens slightly as it crawls up Florida coast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WILFREDO LEE and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press
Heavy rain, flooding and high winds could batter much of the East Coast this week as the system is forecast to track up or just off the Atlantic seaboard.

Local

Orton Academy: public school in COS opening for children with dyslexia

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
There are only a few schools like this in the entire country.

Local

Court staff member tests positive for COVID-19 in El Paso County

Updated: 16 hours ago
A court staff member working in the El Paso County Judicial Building has tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantined beginning the afternoon of July 31, 2020.

National

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years (Video inside)

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown.

Crime

Pueblo carjacking suspect caught sleeping in stolen vehicle

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A carjacking suspect chose the wrong place to catch some shuteye.

Local

Fox euthanized after Springs woman takes it from the wild, tries raising it

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
The latest example of how badly picking up wildlife can end comes from Colorado Springs.