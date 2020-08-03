Advertisement

Broncos cramped TE battle leads to release of Jeff Heuerman

Denver selected Heuerman in 3rd round of 2015 Draft
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 11:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) -A cluttered tight end position on the Broncos roster led to the release of Jeff Heuerman Friday, as the Broncos narrowed down their squad in time for 2020 Training Camp.

Heuerman was the Broncos 3rd round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent the last five seasons in Denver, catching 63 balls for 678 yards and finding the endzone five times. Denver, though, has a group of competitive youngsters lurking in the shadows. The Broncos selected Noah Fant 20th overall in the 2019 draft, and used a 4th round pick in 2020 to grab Albert Okwuegbunam.

Denver has seven more tight ends on their 78-man squad, including Nick Vannett, Jake Butt, Austin Fort, Troy Fumagalli, and Andrew Beck.

