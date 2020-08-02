Advertisement

Toxic blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir

Pikeview Reservoir, a popular fishing lake in central Colorado Springs, recently tested positive for blue-green algae.
Sign posted at Pikeview Reservoir warning visitors about the presence of blue-green algae
Sign posted at Pikeview Reservoir warning visitors about the presence of blue-green algae(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 9:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Toxic algae has been found at a popular fishing lake in central Colorado Springs. On Saturday, the city announced Pikeview Reservoir recently tested positive for blue-green algae.

Colorado Springs Utilities says the reservoir is still safe for fishing, but humans and pets are not allowed in the water until further notice.

CSU says the reservoir has also been removed as a source for drinking water temporarily. They are not concerned about the presence of the algae affecting the water supply for the community.

“It’s our responsibility to provide safe, reliable drinking water to our community and to always consider public safety at our reservoirs. We will continue to closely monitor our reservoirs and take appropriate actions,” Earl Wilkinson, Chief Water Services Officer said.

CSU promises to increase the frequency of testing at all reservoirs at lower elevations. They note an increasing occurrence of the toxic algae in reservoirs nationwide this year. It’s presence has closed bodies of water across the United States and limited recreational access.

Prospect Lake, a recreational lake in Colorado Springs, also recently tested positive for the algae.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE BACKGROUND

What is harmful algae?

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria common in lakes throughout Colorado. When conditions are right, blue-green algae multiplies quickly. Those conditions include sustained hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted stormwater runoff.

These conditions result in too much nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus in the water. This causes the harmful bacteria to grow faster than the ecosystem can handle. The increased bacteria harm water quality, decrease the amount of oxygen available to animals living in the water, and can produce a toxin that is harmful to humans and pets.

Blue-green algae are self-limiting, naturally-occurring bacteria, which means it eventually phases itself out of bodies of water.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Strong Storms on Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Sunday forecast 8.02.2020

Local

Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a three vehicle hit and run serious injury crash on Highway 160 at County Road 25.

Local

Crews battle multiple fires over weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
It’s been a busy weekend for firefighters as it looks like fire season is ramping up.

Breaking News

Denver Police locate 4 missing children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KKTV
An Amber Alert has been issued for four children who disappeared on Saturday. They were last seen with their father, Lino Pacheco.

Latest News

Local

Members of Charis Christian Center should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KKTV
El Paso County Public Health asks members of Charis Christian Center to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 11 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: D-11 superintendent provides update on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM MDT
D-11 superintendent gives update on return to school plan

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:35 PM MDT
WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Hate crime investigation underway in Pueblo after MLK statue targeted

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:07 PM MDT
Hate crime investigation in Pueblo.

Local

State sees decline in vaccination rates among kids and teens during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT
Some local pediatricians are sounding the alarm after seeing a drop in kids coming into their offices for check-ups and their annual vaccines.