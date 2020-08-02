Pueblo carjacking suspect caught sleeping in stolen vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A carjacking suspect chose the wrong place to catch some shuteye.

Two patrol officers caught a young man sleeping in a car behind a north Pueblo motel early Sunday morning.

“They found that kind of ‘peculiar,’ as Officer Griffiths put it, since motels have rooms, with beds, that you can sleep in,” Capt. Tom Rummel wrote on Twitter of the incident.

It became more curious after the officers approached the car and saw no rear plate. Unluckily for the slumbering man, it still had a front plate.

“When [the officers] ran a check, they learned the car had been stolen in an armed carjacking yesterday morning. And there on the front seat was a sawed-off shotgun, just like the victim said was used yesterday!” Rummel tweeted.

The suspect clearly made himself at home inside the stolen car:

“They pulled the male, a juvenile, out of the car, and he’s in custody,” Rummel said.

Police said they were still looking for at least one other male who was involved in the carjacking.

The car was returned to the victim.

