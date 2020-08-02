Motorcyclist killed in Powers crash

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed early Sunday morning after losing control of their bike while on Powers Boulevard.

State Patrol says the rider was head northbound and missed a curve in the roadway. They ran off the side of the road and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported just after midnight near the intersection with Grinnell Boulevard. State Patrol says they have not ruled out whether speed and/or alcohol was a factor. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this time.

