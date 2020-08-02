Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Powers crash

(WCAX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcycle rider was killed early Sunday morning after losing control of their bike while on Powers Boulevard.

State Patrol says the rider was head northbound and missed a curve in the roadway. They ran off the side of the road and was thrown from their motorcycle. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported just after midnight near the intersection with Grinnell Boulevard. State Patrol says they have not ruled out whether speed and/or alcohol was a factor. Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call State Patrol at 719-544-2424.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Armed robbers hold up Springs Subway

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two suspects robbed a Subway restaurant off Stetson Hills and Powers Saturday night.

Forecast

Strong Storms on Sunday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Sunday forecast 8.02.2020

Local

Toxic blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Toxic algae has been found at a popular fishing lake in central Colorado Springs. On Saturday, the city announced Pikeview Reservoir recently tested positive for blue-green algae.

Local

Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a three vehicle hit and run serious injury crash on Highway 160 at County Road 25.

Latest News

Local

Crews battle multiple fires over weekend

Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s been a busy weekend for firefighters as it looks like fire season is ramping up.

Local

Denver Police locate 4 missing children

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Four children who disappeared Saturday have been located and are safe.

Local

Members of Charis Christian Center should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KKTV
El Paso County Public Health asks members of Charis Christian Center to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 22 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: D-11 superintendent provides update on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM MDT
D-11 superintendent gives update on return to school plan

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:35 PM MDT
WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic