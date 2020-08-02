Advertisement

Freeland throws 6 innings of 2-hit ball, Rox beat Padres 6-1

Rockies win first game of season at Coors Field
Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:38 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball and was backed by the stellar defense of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1.

Freeland allowed a two-out single to Tommy Pham in the first and then retired 13 in a row before Francisco Mejia’s double in the sixth. The left-hander struck out four and walked one in throwing an economical 83 pitches.

It marked the 10th time in his career that Freeland has gone six or more innings and allowed no runs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Sports

Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Richie Cozzolino
With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting fan attendance at MLB games this season, where do Rockies fans flock on Opening Day?

Sports

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers knelt alongside one another before the first games of the NBA restart.

Sports

AP source: MLB will play 7-inning games in doubleheaders

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:45 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Big league doubleheaders will now become a pair of seven-inning games in baseball’s latest radical rule change during a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

CHSAA gives Softball and Boys Tennis the Green Light, Football Decision expected by end of the week

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT
|
By Taylor Kilgore
Colorado high school softball and boys tennis teams will compete this Fall.

Latest News

Sports

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:09 AM MDT
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:37 PM MDT
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

Sports

RMAC tweaks fall sports schedule, moves to conference-only slate

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference announced a delay to the start of their 2020 fall sports season Monday, pushing competitive play and live practices back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:56 PM MDT
|
By Associated Press
More than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia, disrupting Major League Baseball’s schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Mesa Ridge alumna Kylee Shook makes WNBA debut

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:28 PM MDT
|
By Richie Cozzolino
Colorado Springs native Kylee Shook played a modest 12 minutes in her WNBA debut with the New York Liberty, recording two points and a defensive rebound in 12 minutes of action against the Seattle Storm.