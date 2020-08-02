Advertisement

Crews battle multiple fires over weekend

A small brush fire burns in Colorado Springs.
A small brush fire burns in Colorado Springs.(KKTV viewer Deedee)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s been a busy weekend for firefighters as it looks like fire season is ramping up.

Crews finished mopping up a grass fire on East Platte near Powers Saturday afternoon. No word yet on the cause of that fire.

Across town, another fire burned Friday night near Academy and and Highway 85. There were no injuries, but firefighters in the area say this is a good reminder of just how quickly fires can spread this time of year.

“When we got there the fire was pretty small but it was in light grass which tends to move a lot faster,” Lt. Morgan Fullmer of the Security Fire Department said. They responded to the fire Friday night.

Lt. Fullmer told 11 NEWS the fire began by fireworks gone awry. This year conditions have been drier than normal so firefighters want you to be extra cautions

“If we keep it in the public’s mind that moderate-high, and even one step below moderate, even if it’s low, there still is a potential to have an outdoor fire, a wild land fire, just because of where we live,” Paul Guivens of the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

A discarded cigarette, faulty mower, abandoned campfire or even a chain dragging on the highway can cause a blaze, sometimes despite the level of fire danger.

“In Colorado, no matter what really the weather is doing or what the season is, there is always a a moderate to high risk of fire danger, especially now that we are in a drought,” Lt. Fullmer said.

Firefighters say you can make a difference.

“A lot of people don’t necessarily keep up with that in the news, but it doesn’t change the fact that we can have an outside start really easily,” Guivens added. “And there are so many things at risk in our community that it’s just not worth it to fool around with being responsible for fire.>

Right now there is moderate fire danger in Colorado Springs. There is a burn restriction because of limited resources due to coronavirus.

