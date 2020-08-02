Advertisement

Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

Hit-and-run graphic
Hit-and-run graphic(MGN online)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving three cars Saturday morning on Highway 160 and County Road 25.

According to State Patrol three vehicles were involved: a silver Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, a white 2015 Ford Explorer, and a blue Hyundai Vera Cruz. Troopers say the Chevrolet pickup truck collided with the rear of the Ford Explorer causing the Ford Explorer to travel into the eastbound lane where it collided with the Hyundai Vera Cruz. That’s when the explorer went off the southeast side of the intersection, and the Hyundai traveled from Colorado 160 onto the northbound lane of County Road 25.

The Chevrolet pickup truck continued and left the scene of the crash.

All occupants from the Ford Explorer (32-year-old Shirah Combs and 35-year-old Matthew Davern) and Hyundai Vera Cruz (71-year-old Frances Cisneros along with 62-year-old Sherry Labato) were transported by ambulance to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

Colorado State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash and are seeking any information that might lead to the hit-and-run driver and vehicle.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Kelly Rippe from the Colorado State Patrol at 719-589-5809.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Strong Storms on Sunday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Sunday forecast 8.02.2020

Local

Crews battle multiple fires over weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s been a busy weekend for firefighters as it looks like fire season is ramping up.

Breaking News

AMBER ALERT: Denver Police looking for 4 missing children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KKTV
An Amber Alert has been issued for four children who disappeared on Saturday. They were last seen with their father, Lino Pacheco.

Local

Members of Charis Christian Center should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KKTV
El Paso County Public Health asks members of Charis Christian Center to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Foreign threats loom ahead of US presidential election

Updated: 9 hours ago
Foreign entities are also aggressively spreading disinformation intended to sow voter confusion heading into the fall.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: D-11 superintendent provides update on back to school plans

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM MDT
D-11 superintendent gives update on return to school plan

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:35 PM MDT
WATCH: Superintendent of D-2 provides update during pandemic

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Hate crime investigation underway in Pueblo after MLK statue targeted

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 8:07 PM MDT
Hate crime investigation in Pueblo.

Local

State sees decline in vaccination rates among kids and teens during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:02 PM MDT
Some local pediatricians are sounding the alarm after seeing a drop in kids coming into their offices for check-ups and their annual vaccines.

Local

First movie theater in Colorado Springs reopens during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM MDT
|
By Tony Keith
Movie theatres across the country are hoping to make a comeback following the crippling impact COVID-19 has had.