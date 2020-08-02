Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving three cars Saturday morning on Highway 160 and County Road 25.

According to State Patrol three vehicles were involved: a silver Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck, a white 2015 Ford Explorer, and a blue Hyundai Vera Cruz. Troopers say the Chevrolet pickup truck collided with the rear of the Ford Explorer causing the Ford Explorer to travel into the eastbound lane where it collided with the Hyundai Vera Cruz. That’s when the explorer went off the southeast side of the intersection, and the Hyundai traveled from Colorado 160 onto the northbound lane of County Road 25.

The Chevrolet pickup truck continued and left the scene of the crash.

All occupants from the Ford Explorer (32-year-old Shirah Combs and 35-year-old Matthew Davern) and Hyundai Vera Cruz (71-year-old Frances Cisneros along with 62-year-old Sherry Labato) were transported by ambulance to the San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

Colorado State Patrol are investigating the cause of the crash and are seeking any information that might lead to the hit-and-run driver and vehicle.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Kelly Rippe from the Colorado State Patrol at 719-589-5809.

