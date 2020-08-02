Body pulled from Teller County reservoir

VICTOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Search crews recovered a body from Skaguay Reservoir hours after responding to a distress call Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office were called to the reservoir Friday morning after receiving a call for help. Wildlife officers and deputies in boats combed the water for several hours before locating the body.

Sad news today out of @COParksWildlife's Skaguay Reservoir and State Wildlife Area in Teller County.https://t.co/NzBkUsk71O pic.twitter.com/xNNnK3EZ5A — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 31, 2020

The Teller County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Details on the initial distress call have not been released.

Skaguay Reservoir is remote, located 8 miles east of Victor via rugged gravel roads.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.