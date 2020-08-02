Advertisement

Body pulled from Teller County reservoir

Skaguay State Wildlife Area, where Skaguay Reservoir is located.
Skaguay State Wildlife Area, where Skaguay Reservoir is located.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VICTOR, Colo. (KKTV) - Search crews recovered a body from Skaguay Reservoir hours after responding to a distress call Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office were called to the reservoir Friday morning after receiving a call for help. Wildlife officers and deputies in boats combed the water for several hours before locating the body.

The Teller County Coroner’s Office is performing an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

Details on the initial distress call have not been released.

Skaguay Reservoir is remote, located 8 miles east of Victor via rugged gravel roads.

