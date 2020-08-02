Advertisement

Armed robbers hold up Springs Subway

Police investigate a robbery at a Subway off Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard on Aug. 1, 2020.
Police investigate a robbery at a Subway off Stetson Hills Boulevard and Powers Boulevard on Aug. 1, 2020.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 8:02 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for two robbery suspects after a northeast Springs Subway was held up late Saturday night.

Police say the robbers walked into the restaurant around 11:15 p.m., showed employees their weapons and demanded cash. After getting what they came for, the robbers left. Police did not release how much money was stolen.

At the time of this writing, no suspect information has been released. The restaurant is located on Stetson Hills Boulevard just east of Powers Boulevard.

