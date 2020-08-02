Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: Denver Police looking for 4 missing children

By KKTV
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 6:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing children. Denver Police say they were last seen Saturday with their father, Lino Pacheco.

Police believe the family is traveling in a 2002 Red Acura T with an off-colored trunk secured with bungee cords. There are no license plates on the vehicle.

Investigators identified the children as Nathaviya Pacheco, 11, Lino Pacheco, Jr., 11, Menika Pacheco, 9, and Dominic Marks, 8.

DPD say the children were last seen near the 4400 block of N Vine Street, Denver.

Denver Police say the father, Lino Pacheco, is a non-custodial parent. They labeled the case as a family abduction.

Call 911 if you see them or have any other information.

