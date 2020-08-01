Advertisement

Rockies fans visit outside of Coors Field on Opening Day

COVID-19 restricting fan attendance at any MLB games in 2020
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 12:54 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting fan attendance at MLB games this season, where do Rockies fans flock on Opening Day?

Turns out, many of them still heads to the gates of Coors Field, even without access inside. 11 Sports Reporter Richie Cozzolino walked the perimeter of the ballpark to chat with Rockies fans, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite team.

