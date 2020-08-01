Members of Charis Christian Center should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Advertisement

Members of Charis Christian Center should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Public Health says one person associated with the Charis Christian Center (CCC), at 10285 Federal Dive in Colorado Springs. Health officials say they are aware of other individuals that are affiliated with the church that are now symptomatic and experiencing illness since July 19, 2020.

At the time this article was written, the health department was not able to get in contact with the church, so they are unsure how many people are affected, or if they have been tested for the virus. Officials recommend if you have been to the church you should quarantine and isolate as appropriate. All individuals who are feeling ill should notify leadership at CCC and get tested for COVID-19.

If any individuals who have visited this facility have questions or would like to report a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19, please call our Communicable Disease program at (719) 578-3220.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

