First movie theater in Colorado Springs reopens during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Movie theaters across the country are hoping to make a comeback following the crippling impact COVID-19 has had.

According to the Cinemark website, Tinseltown USA in Colorado Springs is back open. The theater is located at 1545 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

There are some guidelines in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Anyone attending is also required to wear a facemask, except when they are eating or drinking.

11 News partner the Gazette is reporting this is the first movie theatre to open in Colorado Springs.

