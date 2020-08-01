Advertisement

First movie theater in Colorado Springs reopens during pandemic

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Movie theaters across the country are hoping to make a comeback following the crippling impact COVID-19 has had.

According to the Cinemark website, Tinseltown USA in Colorado Springs is back open. The theater is located at 1545 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.

There are some guidelines in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Anyone attending is also required to wear a facemask, except when they are eating or drinking.

11 News partner the Gazette is reporting this is the first movie theatre to open in Colorado Springs.

Learn more about the Cinemark guidelines for reopening during the pandemic by clicking here.

