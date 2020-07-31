Advertisement

Zoos and aquariums ask Congress for COVID relief

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Zoos and aquariums are a lifeline to so many endangered species. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says the facilities lost millions of dollars because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now they are asking Congress to step up and help them.

A quick look at this small toad and you may not realize he is an endangered species.

The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.
The National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium cares for the Wyoming toad.(River Museum)

Zoos and aquariums are working nonstop to protect the Wyoming toad, the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque, Iowa is one of them.

“We literally bred them and released them in the middle of a pandemic,” said Mark Beshel, Assistant Curation of Living Collections at the River Museum. “It’s an undertaking.”

Beshel and his colleagues work around the clock on conservation programs to care for endangered species. The work is time-consuming and expensive. But now, they are faced with another challenge—COVID-19 and furloughs.

“We make sure when we get any kind of scheduling when we’re short staffed, that there is enough coverage for every area,” said Beshel.

The Dubuque attraction did get some COVID relief funds, but officials said that money is now gone. The facility is not the only one struggling to maintain operations, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“Even when they’re closed, they still have to function at 100 percent because the facility is the home for animals that live there. They can’t just turn off the lights, shut the doors,” said Dan Ashe, the Association President.

Ashe is asking Congress for 30 million dollars to help A-Z-A-accredited locations care for protected species and federally-owned animals. He estimates they will need about $5 million per month for six months to keep the programs running.

“Well, it’s not going to be easy,” said Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.).

Lipinski, Zoo and Aquarium Caucus Co-Chair, said he supports the request and he is talking with Capitol Hill leaders about the educational value the zoos and aquariums provide.

“These are not simply amusement parks,” said Lipinski.

Lipinski acknowledges it’s going to be a challenge to get direct funding. He said the Paycheck Protection Program may be the most realistic option if extended.

Negotiations for the next relief bill are ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM MDT
|
Attorney General William Barr appeared on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:45 PM MDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:53 PM MDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 4:58 PM MDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM MDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Politics

Colorado Primary Election Results

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:06 PM MDT
|
By AP/KKTV
Colorado voters are picking between ex-Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff as the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Sen.

Politics

New law makes it easier for out of state employees to transition to working in Colorado

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:10 PM MDT
|
By Ashley Franco
House Bill 20-1326 creates a program making it easier for military spouses to transfer their professional licenses for their careers when they move to Colorado.

Politics

What to know about voting in the primary election in El Paso County

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 6:20 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
You should be receiving your ballot in the mail by Friday, ahead of the 2020 primary election.

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 7:04 PM MDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for white nationalism remarks

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 10:20 PM MDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
The challengers argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.