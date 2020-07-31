Residents in Skycrest subdivision of Teller County asked to shelter-in-place and lock your doors for law enforcement activity

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents in a community to the west of Woodland Park Thursday night.

Authorities are searching for a black man with no shirt and the word “CALI” tattooed on his chest. The man is a person of interest in a burglary that occurred where guns were stolen.

The alert was posted at about 9 p.m. and reads as follows for the Skycrest subdivision and surrounding communities:

Dear Teller County Resident,

There is law enforcement activity in the area of Skycrest Subdivision and surrounding areas. If you see anything suspicious please dial 911. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Respectfully,

The Teller County Sheriffs Office

The community is to the west of N Road along Skycrest Court.

As more information becomes available we will update this article.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.