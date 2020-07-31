Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers knelt alongside one another before the first games of the NBA restart.

They were unprecedented images in unprecedented times. Some players raised a fist as the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played, the first of what is expected to be many silent statements calling for racial justice and equality following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

