Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Utah defeat New Orelans, Lakers survive Clippers on restart night
Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz kneel together around the Black Lives Matter logo on the court during the national anthem before the start of an NBA basketball game Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Players and coaches from the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers knelt alongside one another before the first games of the NBA restart.

They were unprecedented images in unprecedented times. Some players raised a fist as the final notes of “The Star-Spangled Banner” were played, the first of what is expected to be many silent statements calling for racial justice and equality following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in recent months.

