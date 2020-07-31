Advertisement

‘Killdozer’ documentary featuring the bulldozer rampage of 2004 in Colorado now on Netflix

Police officers pursue fortified bulldozer driven by Marvin Heemeyer as it crashes into home, Granby, Colorado, photo courtesy AP.
Police officers pursue fortified bulldozer driven by Marvin Heemeyer as it crashes into home, Granby, Colorado, photo courtesy AP.(AP no photographer credit provided)
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:31 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A chaotic day in Colorado history is now being featured on the popular streaming service Netflix.

It was June 4, 2004 when a man inside a makeshift-armored bulldozer attacked the small town of Granby. The man plowed through buildings as law enforcement scrambled to save lives and put an end to the devastation.

The movie “Tread” was listed as the #8 most popular on the Netflix movie list at one point Friday evening.

The description of the movie from IMBD:

“Pushed to his breaking point, a master welder in a small town at the foot of the Rocky Mountains quietly fortifies a bulldozer with 30 tons of concrete and steel and seeks to destroy those he believes have wronged him.”

The man behind the madness, Marvin Heemeyer, eventually took his own life after causing millions of dollars in damages. No one else was killed that day.

You can watch the trailer for the movie below:

