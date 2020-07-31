Advertisement

Hate crime investigation underway in Pueblo after MLK and Emmett Till statue vandalized

A hate crime investigation is underway in Pueblo following the senseless vandalism at a center that gives so much back to the community.
Police in Pueblo are investigating a possible hate crime after someone vandalized the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till statue outside of the Friendly Harbor Community Center. Photos taken 7/30/20.
Police in Pueblo are investigating a possible hate crime after someone vandalized the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till statue outside of the Friendly Harbor Community Center. Photos taken 7/30/20.(Friendly Harbor Community Center)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A hate crime investigation is underway in Pueblo following the senseless vandalism at a center that gives so much back to the community.

Pueblo Police believe the vandalism on the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till statue outside of Friendly Harbor Community Center was a biased-motivated act. The vandal or vandals also wrote the letters “KKK” outside the center located along Grand Avenue just west of I-25. The crime happened either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Dr. Elissa Ball, the director of Friendly Harbor, added there was a silver lining to this appalling act. Dr. Bell said a group of volunteers showed up on Thursday and worked to clean off the graffiti on their own time with their own equipment.

If you have any information that could help police in this case you’re asked to call 719-553-2511 and reference case number 20-12771.

Hear more from the Chief of Police and Dr. Bell on 11 News at 10 on July 30.

ABOUT FRIENDLY HABOR:

Friendly Harbor is the go-to place in Southern Colorado for mental wellness support and recovery.  Friendly Harbor has been improving the lives of adults in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders since 1995.

We are a peer-run organization that connects adults with mental health and substance use issues with the information,  emotional support, and referrals they need to live full, satisfying lives.  We provide a central location to gather and exchange winning strategies on the many paths to recovery.  

The Friendly Harbor provides a positive atmosphere for growth, and encourages empowerment and self-reliance through peer support, advocacy, and role modeling.  Friendly Harbor is not a treatment facility. Our Peer Specialists model the skills used to recognize and manage symptoms and build a satisfying, meaningful life. Their lived experience is a powerful complement to mental health services, but it is not treatment.

The Friendly Harbor actively works to counter the effects of stigma by supporting the recovery of its members, and speaking to and collaborating with family members, community agencies, and other Pueblo County citizens.

Through our advocacy work we are messengers of mental health literacy to the larger community. Whether you are needing some face-to-face support, wanting to network with others in similar situations, needing referrals and coaching, or just needing a night of fun and entertainment with the art class, watching movies or joining dinner socials, we promise you a welcoming environment to fulfill your needs.

