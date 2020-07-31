GFL Environmental working to overcome trash issues for Colorado Springs customers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many residents in Colorado Springs recently noticed a change of name in the company providing their trash services. Some of those customers experienced growing pains that came with the switch up.

GFL Environmental took over the operations for Bestway Disposal following a series of deals in late 2018 according to 11 News partner The Gazette. As of June 1 of this year, Tri-Lakes Disposal also merged and partnered with GFL Environmental.

In early July, customers of GFL Environmental started reaching out to the 11 News Call For Action Team noting several issues with the new service provider. Some customers reported having their route skipped more than once. The same customers added they had issues getting in touch with anyone at GFL Environmental by phone, email and social media. 11 News worked with a handful of those customers and kept contact with others to track the issues. In a majority of the incidents, the service issue was resolved in a short period of time.

On Monday of this week, more people started reaching to 11 News citing similar issues. 11 News had been in contact with GFL Environmental briefly earlier this month over the incidents. After a follow-up call on Thursday, John Bosch the Regional Vice President for GFL Environmental contacted 11 News again on Friday and provided the following statement:

"Providing quality service to our customers is top priority. We recognize the service issues and are making impactful changes that will provide sustained improvement. We have a fantastic team of employees that are working hard daily. For customers trying to reach us, we understand that wait times are longer than usual. This is due to very high call volumes. We have enlisted additional help to answer incoming calls, emails and social media in a timelier manner. In addition, we have added levels of communication that will make our customers aware of any delays in service. We fully intend to assist with every customer and kindly ask for patience during this time.

Customers with billing inquiries due to service issues can contact our main office at 719-633-8709 and speak with a customer service agent or email us at coloradosprings@gflenv.com.”

11 News attempted to call the customer service line several times this week. There were occasions where we received a busy tone and other times when we got through to the menu options and a customer service rep.

Bosch added his company hired a dedicated person to handle the social media inquiries who started on Monday.

11 News will continue to follow this story and if any updates are necessary they will be added to this story. For the time being, customers of GFL Environmental are being asked by the company to remain patient.

