Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park will not open for the 2020 season

This announcement was made Friday.
Photo: KCNC
Photo: KCNC(KKTV)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DENVER , Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park announced that they will not open for the 2020 season.

In a statement released Friday, the park says they have spent months consulting with expert and government officials about social distancing protocols and new sanitation guidelines- but still were unable to obtain government approval to open.

“We are terribly saddened that for the first time in 130 years Elitch Gardens will not be allowed to entertain families from throughout our region,” said David Dorman, General Manager at Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park. “I know that we have all felt the frustration and impacts of this pandemic. We appreciate the support of our community and look forward to welcoming our guests and team members back in 2021.”

Any pre-purchased season passes for 2020 will automatically be transferred over to a 2021 VIP pass. All 2020 single-day tickets pre-purchased will be transferred to the 2021 season as well.

For more information please click here.

