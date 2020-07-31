Advertisement

CSPD investigating 22nd homicide in COS this year

This is related to an incident that happened on July 22.
(MGN)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. CSPD investigated 14 homicides at this time last year.

On July 22 around 12:30 p.m., CSPD was called to the 500 block of Custer Avenue. The caller reported two people were hurt inside the home and one of those people could be dead.

When medical personnel arrived they found a dead adult male. A female was also found on scene with injuries- she was treated at a local hospital and was later released.

On July 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the dead individual and was identified as 83-year-old Gilbert Sandoval of Colorado Springs. Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide and is an open investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Association of Zoos and Aquariums Asks for Help from Congress

Updated: 17 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Fauci optimistic COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Forecast

Breezy End to the Week

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.31.20

Local

Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park will not open for the 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
This was announced on Friday.

Latest News

Forecast

Breezy Friday, few storms

Updated: 6 hours ago
Friday forecast 7.31.20

Local

Highway 24 back open; homicide investigation near Manitou Springs continues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha and Kasia Kerridge
Check back for updates.

Local

1 arrested for DUI following crash near W Woodmen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Olivia DaRocha
One person was transported to a local hospital.

Local

Hong Kong government postpones elections, citing coronavirus

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Check back for updates.

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado Springs woman part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 14 hours ago
Colorado Springs woman part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Local

Shelter-in-place lifted for Skycrest subdivision Thursday night

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents in a community to the west of Woodland Park Thursday night.