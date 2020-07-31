CSPD investigating 22nd homicide in COS this year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the 22nd homicide in Colorado Springs this year. CSPD investigated 14 homicides at this time last year.

On July 22 around 12:30 p.m., CSPD was called to the 500 block of Custer Avenue. The caller reported two people were hurt inside the home and one of those people could be dead.

When medical personnel arrived they found a dead adult male. A female was also found on scene with injuries- she was treated at a local hospital and was later released.

On July 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy of the dead individual and was identified as 83-year-old Gilbert Sandoval of Colorado Springs. Officials say this death is being investigated as a homicide and is an open investigation.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

