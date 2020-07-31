AP source: MLB will play 7-inning games in doubleheaders

NEW YORK (AP) - Big league doubleheaders will now become a pair of seven-inning games in baseball’s latest radical rule change during a season reshaped by the coronavirus pandemic.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Major League Baseball and the players’ union reached agreement Thursday on the new twinbills. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. ESPN first reported the doubleheader deal.

MLB had already added designated hitters to National League games this year and added an automatic runner at second base to start all half-innings in extras.

