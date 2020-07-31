2 people shot on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot Thursday night on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Police were called to the Copper Creek Apartment Complex just south of Airport Road and to the east of S. Murray Boulevard at about 7:13 p.m.

Early into the investigation, police say the two shooting victims are expected to survive. There could be multiple suspects, but no descriptions were available last time this article was updated at 8:15 p.m.

Police don’t believe there is a danger to the community.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

If you have any information that could help police, all 719-444-7000.

