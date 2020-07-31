1 arrested for DUI following crash near W Woodmen
The accident happened just before midnight on Thursday.
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD says one person was arrested for DUI after a crash Thursday night that injured one.
At 11:04 p.m., dispatch was notified of a two-car crash that happened in the 500 block of Big Valley Dr. This is west of I-25, off of W Woodmen Road.
Officers found the primary car hit a parked car. The passenger in the primary car was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The driver was identified by police as 39-year-old Justyn Rizzardi and was placed into custody for DUI and other offenses.
