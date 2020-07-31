Advertisement

1 arrested for DUI following crash near W Woodmen

The accident happened just before midnight on Thursday.
Police lights
Police lights(MGN Image)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - CSPD says one person was arrested for DUI after a crash Thursday night that injured one.

At 11:04 p.m., dispatch was notified of a two-car crash that happened in the 500 block of Big Valley Dr. This is west of I-25, off of W Woodmen Road.

Officers found the primary car hit a parked car. The passenger in the primary car was transported to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was identified by police as 39-year-old Justyn Rizzardi and was placed into custody for DUI and other offenses.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

BREAKING: MM 292-296 closed on US 24 for police activity

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By KKTV
Check back for updates.

Local

Hong Kong government postpones elections, citing coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Check back for updates.

Forecast

Breezy End to the Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 7.30.20

Coronavirus

Fauci to tell House panel ‘unclear’ how long pandemic lasts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MATTHEW PERRONE
Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill on Friday.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Colorado Springs woman part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 8 hours ago
Colorado Springs woman part of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Local

Shelter-in-place lifted for Skycrest subdivision Thursday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert to residents in a community to the west of Woodland Park Thursday night.

Local

2 people shot on the east side of Colorado Springs Thursday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith and Olivia DaRocha
Two people were shot Thursday night on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Local

Hate crime investigation underway in Pueblo after MLK and Emmett Till statue vandalized

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A hate crime investigation is underway in Pueblo following the senseless vandalism at a center that gives so much back to the community.

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours along with White Water Bar and Grill

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A county health department sent out an advisory on Tuesday tied to a possible COVID-19 exposure at two popular locations for tourists.

Local

Master list of start dates for Pikes Peak-region school districts

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
This list is current as of July 28, 2020.