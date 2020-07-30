Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

On Thursday morning, Trump tweets: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

