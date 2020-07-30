Advertisement

Serious injuries, including children and a dog, in crash along Powers southeast of Colorado Springs on Thursday

(KGWN)
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 2:52 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A major crash closed down part of Highway 21 in El Paso County for a period of time on Thursday.

The crash was reported along Highway 21, also known as Powers, near Mesa Ridge Parkway at about 12:30 p.m.

Early into the investigation for the two-vehicle crash, Colorado State Patrol believes four people including two children were taken by ambulance to the hospital. One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition. A dog was also injured and taken to the Pikes Peak Humane Society.

Powers was closed in both directions until about 1:22 p.m. As of 2:45 p.m. Colorado State Patrol was still at the scene investigating the cause.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

