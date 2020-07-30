Advertisement

Senator, union leader: Postal Service considers downsizing

In this Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to the Senate chamber after a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
In this Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 file photo, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., walks to the Senate chamber after a break in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking worries ahead the anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday, July 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:22 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service is considering closing post offices across the country, sparking concerns ahead of an anticipated surge of mail-in ballots in the 2020 elections, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin and a union leader said Wednesday.

Manchin said he has received numerous reports from post offices and colleagues about service cuts or looming closures in West Virginia and elsewhere, prompting him to send a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking for an explanation.

The possible cutbacks come as DeJoy, a major donor to President Donald Trump who took control of the agency last month, moves to eliminate overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers, potentially causing a delay in mail deliveries. A recent document from the Postal Service, obtained by The Associated Press, described the need for an “operational pivot” to make the cash-strapped agency financially stable.

"It's just asinine to think that you can shut something down or throttle it back in terms of the pandemic when basically the lifeline for voting and democracy is going to be in the hands of the Postal Service," Manchin, a Democrat, told reporters Wednesday.

He said at least two post offices in West Virginia had been scheduled to close next month but that the agency had "slowed" its plans.

A spokesman for the Postal Service referred questions to a prior statement from DeJoy, which said the agency "has experienced over a decade of financial losses, with no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis." The statement goes on to say that "it is critical that the Postal Service take a fresh look at our operations and make necessary adjustments."

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents more than 200,000 postal workers and retirees, said there's "definitely buzz" about closures although he said he was not aware of specific details. A spokesman for the union said rank-and-file postal employees have been told by managers that their offices are being targeted for potential cutbacks.

"The logical conclusion is that he's going to try to close some post offices," Dimondstein said of the postmaster general's belt-tightening strategies.

The coronavirus pandemic has created further strain on Postal Service finances. The service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March, before the full effects of the shutdown sank in.

Manchin's letter noted that the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March included authorization for the agency to borrow up to $10 billion from the U.S. Treasury. The money was intended to help the Postal Service maintain essential services during the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, not only has little to none of that funding been utilized, you are now proposing the very cuts that we sought to avoid with that emergency line of credit," Manchin said in his letter.

Later Wednesday, Treasury announced it had reached agreement with the Postal Service on the terms of any future borrowing but also said the service was able to fund its operations at this time without using a loan.

___

The Associated Press produced this coverage with support from Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time floating a “delay” to November’s presidential election.

National

Kan. man runs horse rescue on old golf course

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Seven years ago, Fred Snow bought an old gold course and transformed it into Lake Georgia Sue Horse Rehabilitation, with the goal of helping older horses few want.

National Politics

Trump floats election ‘delay’ amid claims of voting fraud

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
The dates of federal elections are set by Congress, and the Constitution makes no provisions for a delay to the Jan. 20, 2021 presidential inauguration.

Forecast

Windy Thursday, Mainly Dry

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 7.29.20

Forecast

Windy Thursday ahead

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Thursday forecast

Latest News

National

2020′s final Mars mission blasts off from Florida

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN
The biggest, most sophisticated Mars rover ever built — a car-size vehicle bristling with cameras, microphones, drills and lasers — blasted off Thursday as part of an ambitious, long-range project to bring the first Martian rock samples back to Earth to be analyzed for evidence of ancient life.

National

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Southern California

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake centered in the Los Angeles area shook Southern California on Thursday morning.

Coronavirus

US economy shrank at a record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

National Politics

John Lewis’ funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By JEFF MARTIN
When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history.

National

U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33 percent last quarter, worst in more than 70 years

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Commerce Department’s estimate of the second-quarter decline in the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, marked the sharpest such drop on records dating to 1947.