Police launch morning sweep of homeless camp near Colorado Capitol

(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:37 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Denver and state police and public health officials cleared a large camp of homeless people in downtown’s Lincoln Park.

About 200 people were living in the park, on the west side of the state Capitol, and a homeless advocate says they had no advance warning of Wednesday’s sweep. Officials cited the threat of the spread of coronavirus and other diseases due to the camp’s unsanitary conditions. Bob McDonald, head of Denver’s health department, said he ordered the sweep of the weeks-old camp.

The move came as the city is working to establish its first sanctioned encampment, estimated to hold 60 people. 

