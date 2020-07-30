Advertisement

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies following battle with coronavirus

(KY3)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 8:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (KKTV) - Herman Cain has died following a battle with coronavirus, his team announced on his official website.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle,” the website said. “... There were hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick. We were relieved to be told that, and passed on the news via Herman’s social media. And yet we also felt real concern about the fact that he never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

Cain was hospitalized for COVID-19 less than two weeks after attending President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he was reportedly not wearing a mask. Several others who attended, including some Trump campaign staffers, had also tested positive for the virus.

Cain was the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza and was briefly the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2011. Previously, he had beaten cancer in 2006.

He was 74 years old.

