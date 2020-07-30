COVID-19 outbreaks tied to the CSU athletic department and a fraternity

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting there are two COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Colorado State University.

One of the outbreaks posted on updated state data Wednesday shows an outbreak connected to the athletic department and categorized a separate outbreak to a fraternity.

According to the data, both outbreaks are still active as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 OUTBREAK TIED TO CSU ATHLETICS:

“Number of attendees who are positive” (Lab confirmed): 8

“Number of attendees with probable” (Not Lab confirmed): 9

COVID-19 OUTBREAK TIED TO KAPPA SIGMA FRATERNITY AT CSU:

-Positive cases (Lab confirmed): 7

11 News has reached out to the university and the athletic department for a statement. If one is shared this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.