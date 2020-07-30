Advertisement

4.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Los Angeles

STILL UNTITLED: Earthquake seismograph (Source: MGN)
STILL UNTITLED: Earthquake seismograph (Source: MGN)(KMVT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries following the strongest earthquake in the Los Angeles region in more than a year.

The 4.2-magnitude quake was reported just before 4:30 a.m. local time Thursday, with the epicenter within city limits in the San Fernando Valley area of the city. It was the strongest earthquake felt in the region since a pair of tremblers at 6.4 and 7.1 struck about 160 miles north of the metro area last summer. Those were the most powerful earthquakes to hit Southern California in more than 20 years.

CBS Los Angeles is reporting Thursday’s earthquake was followed by a 3.3-magnitude aftershock about 10 minutes later.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is currently in earthquake emergency mode and patrolling its 470-square-mile jurisdiction for any injuries or damage.

The earthquake was originally recorded as a 4.5-magnitude but was downgraded to 4.2.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

