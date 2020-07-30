4.2-magnitude earthquake reported in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KKTV) - There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries following the strongest earthquake in the Los Angeles region in more than a year.

The 4.2-magnitude quake was reported just before 4:30 a.m. local time Thursday, with the epicenter within city limits in the San Fernando Valley area of the city. It was the strongest earthquake felt in the region since a pair of tremblers at 6.4 and 7.1 struck about 160 miles north of the metro area last summer. Those were the most powerful earthquakes to hit Southern California in more than 20 years.

CBS Los Angeles is reporting Thursday’s earthquake was followed by a 3.3-magnitude aftershock about 10 minutes later.

UPDATE: The epicenter of the 4.2-magnitude earthquake was at Fellows Avenue and Aztec Street. https://t.co/Q3uBzeake2 https://t.co/sLtiUY7uw7 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 30, 2020

The Los Angeles Fire Department is currently in earthquake emergency mode and patrolling its 470-square-mile jurisdiction for any injuries or damage.

#EarthquakeMode; INC#0192; 4:45AM; Following the M4.5 #earthquake activity in the greater Los Angeles area (#SanFernando) at 4:29 AM, LAFD is, according to protocol, in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles ... https://t.co/bm32Mg0nIC — LAFD (@LAFD) July 30, 2020

The earthquake was originally recorded as a 4.5-magnitude but was downgraded to 4.2.

