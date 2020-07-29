Advertisement

Trump touts doctor in deplatformed conspiracy theory video, discredited COVID-19 treatment

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:10 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - President Donald Trump has promoted the opinions of a doctor who says people don’t have to wear masks and that there is a cure for coronavirus.

Stella Immanuel is featured in a video retweeted by the president Monday showing a group in white coats pushing false claims about COVID-19. It has since been deleted by Twitter and other social media platforms.

The doctor has made other troubling claims, including medicine is being made by using alien DNA and sex with “tormenting spirits” is responsible for gynecological problems.

Trump once again Tuesday endorsed the use of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a COVID-19 treatment, despite multiple studies showing no proof it works and potentially harmful side effects.

“I wasn’t making claims,” he said. “It’s recommendations of many other people, including doctors. Many doctors think it is extremely successful.”

Immanuel is part of a group called America’s Frontline Doctors. They participated in an event organized by Tea Party Patriots Action, a dark money group that has helped fund a pro-Trump political action committee, the Associated Press reported.

“Nobody needs to get sick. This virus has a cure. It’s called hydroxychloroquine zinc and Zithromax. I know people want to talk about masks. Hello, you don’t need masks,” she said.

“I think they’re very respected doctors. There was a woman who was spectacular in her statements about it,” Trump said.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump on why he shared the clip. She pointed out Immanuel said doctors make medicine from alien DNA and are working on a vaccine to make people “immune from becoming religious.”

“She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. And I thought she was very impressive in the sense. But I know nothing about her,” Trump responded.

Medical experts and the FDA say hydroxychloroquine is not a cure for the novel coronavirus, which has killed nearly 150,000 people in the U.S.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The president also complained about the popularity of two of the nation’s top health officials leading the coronavirus task force.

“So it sort of is curious, a man works for us with us very closely, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx also highly thought of, and yet they’re highly thought of but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

