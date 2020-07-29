Advertisement

Pumpkin Spice is (almost) back!

(KVLY)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Yes, it’s still July, but if you’re a PSL fan, it’s never too early!

Starbucks announced the drink will be returning later this year. They didn’t give a specific date, but if last year is anything to go by, you may be able to get your pumpkin spice fix by late August.

Starbucks also announced more locations will soon have curbside, drive-thru and mobile-only pick-up.

