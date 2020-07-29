Advertisement

Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Joseph Davis, photo from CSPD
Joseph Davis, photo from CSPD (KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

11 News has been following the case against Joseph Davis since December of 2018. On Dec. 12 of that year, Colorado Springs Police were called to an address in the 900 block of E. Fountain Boulevard for a sexual assault case. The neighborhood is just southwest of Memorial Park. That is when CSPD says they started their investigation into Davis. This wasn’t the first time authorities were tipped off to Davis. About nine years prior, there were claims Davis had raped a different child, according to arrest papers obtained by 11 News.

In May of 2019, a judge ruled there was enough probable cause for Davis to go to trial on 24 counts tied to multiple victims. At that time, the lead detective testified that during their search of Davis’ home they found what appeared to be trophies in his bedroom, including laminated photos of child pornography on his walls, with a name on the back of each picture.

On Tuesday, Davis was found guilty on all the counts he was facing. That included multiple charges of sex assault on a child while in a position of trust.

The sentencing for Davis is scheduled for December 18.

