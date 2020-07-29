Human trafficking suspect arrested by Colorado Springs Police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a human trafficking suspect on Wednesday.

Investigators believe 53-year-old David Roberts is tied to multiple sexual assaults. Their investigation started in January when the Metro Vice Unit received a report of a sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl in the 600 block of Peterson Road. The following month, the unit received information about the false imprisonment of a 22-year-old woman in the 3600 block of E. Uintah Street. Then in July, a new report of a 38-year-old woman being sex trafficked from the same hotel along Peterson Road as the reported sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl came in.

Investigators linked all three investigations to Roberts. He was arrested on Friday in the 4100 block of Tennyson Rd. on the following charges:

· Sexual Assault (2 counts) (class 2 felony)

· Human trafficking (1 count) (class 3 felony)

· Criminal attempt – human trafficking (1 count) (class 4 felony)

· False Imprisonment (1 count) (class 5 felony)

· Unrelated outstanding arrest warrants

The Metro Vice Unit asks that any additional victims, witnesses, or persons with information on the activities of David Roberts from January 1, 2019, to July 24, 2020, contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634 STOP.

