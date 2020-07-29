Advertisement

Ft. Carson Soldiers tested for COVID-19 before heading to training in California

A Ft. Carson soldier gets swabbed for a COVID-19 test.
A Ft. Carson soldier gets swabbed for a COVID-19 test.(KKTV)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at Fort Carson soldiers being tested for COVID-19, before they head to training in California.

Its a part of the ongoing “Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise” and it’s a thorough process.

The soldiers are quarantined for four days before testing even happens, then quarantined afterwards for even more caution.

All of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team soldiers are being tested for COVID-19 before they leave for the National Training Center.

Four thousand soldiers have to go through--and get a negative test--before getting on a bus to Fort Irwin, California to the Army’s National Training Center. The soldiers have to fill out a trace form so that if they test positive, the military knows who else they have had contact with.

Army leaders say they are taking as many precautions as possible to stop the spread of the virus, but say they still need to be able to train, even during a pandemic.

“This is a contact sport. The enemy is not impressed by PowerPoint slides or our video teleconferencing capabilities,” Dr. Jason Dailey, a Lt. Col and the Div. Surgeon for the 4th Infantry Div. said. “So we must demonstrate that we are able to go out there and hopefully give potential adversaries a moment of pause when they see what we can do in spite of the pandemic, in spite of whatever challenges we might face.”

They will get test results back within about 24 hours.

Fort Irwin is in the middle of the dessert and officials tell 11 NEWS the soldiers will not have any contact with the local community.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 outbreaks tied to the CSU athletic department and a fraternity

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Tony Keith
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reporting there are two COVID-19 outbreaks tied to Colorado State University.

Local

Police launch morning sweep of homeless camp near Colorado Capitol

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Denver and state police and public health officials cleared a large camp of homeless people in downtown’s Lincoln Park.

Forecast

Wind sticks around Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.29.20

Local

D-11 pushes back school start date to Aug. 24

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
One of El Paso County’s biggest school districts announced their “Return To Learn” plan on Friday.

News

Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man was found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Latest News

Local

Human trafficking suspect arrested by Colorado Springs Police

Updated: 3 hours ago
Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of a human trafficking suspect on Wednesday.

Local

Pueblo hiring mediator to find solution amid Christopher Columbus statue protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nicole Heins
The city of Pueblo is hiring a mediator to bring a resolution to the protests over the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo.

State

Free state park entry Aug. 3 in honor of ‘Colorado Day’!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
To celebrate the state's 144th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making entry into its state parks free to all next Monday!

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

WATCH: Cadets return to Air Force Academy

Updated: 8 hours ago
AFA cadets are back at the academy for the 2020-2021 school year.