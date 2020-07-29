Ft. Carson Soldiers tested for COVID-19 before heading to training in California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at Fort Carson soldiers being tested for COVID-19, before they head to training in California.

Its a part of the ongoing “Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise” and it’s a thorough process.

The soldiers are quarantined for four days before testing even happens, then quarantined afterwards for even more caution.

All of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team soldiers are being tested for COVID-19 before they leave for the National Training Center.

Four thousand soldiers have to go through--and get a negative test--before getting on a bus to Fort Irwin, California to the Army’s National Training Center. The soldiers have to fill out a trace form so that if they test positive, the military knows who else they have had contact with.

Army leaders say they are taking as many precautions as possible to stop the spread of the virus, but say they still need to be able to train, even during a pandemic.

“This is a contact sport. The enemy is not impressed by PowerPoint slides or our video teleconferencing capabilities,” Dr. Jason Dailey, a Lt. Col and the Div. Surgeon for the 4th Infantry Div. said. “So we must demonstrate that we are able to go out there and hopefully give potential adversaries a moment of pause when they see what we can do in spite of the pandemic, in spite of whatever challenges we might face.”

They will get test results back within about 24 hours.

Fort Irwin is in the middle of the dessert and officials tell 11 NEWS the soldiers will not have any contact with the local community.

