Free state park entry Aug. 3 in honor of ‘Colorado Day’!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Happy 144th birthday, Colorado! You don’t look a day over 139!

To celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making entry into its state parks free to all next Monday!

Aug. 1 is the state’s official birthday -- Aug. 1, 1876 is when Colorado became part of the United States -- but Colorado Parks and Wildlife typically throws their birthday bash on the first Monday of the month, which this year falls on Aug. 3.

The free day may be more welcome than ever this year, with the coronavirus pandemic making outdoor activities some of the safest things to do. And Coloradans have plenty of parks to choose from: the state boasts 41!

For those in and near the Pikes Peak region, that includes Cheyenne Mountain State Park, Mueller State Park, Eleven Mile and Lake Pueblo.

If you’re active military or a veteran, the deal is even sweeter: free admission to every state park for the whole month of August. That includes those in the Reserves and National Guard. Just be sure you have proof of your service when visiting.

While entry to the parks is free, fees such as camping and fishing will remain in effect.

Choose your adventure by clicking here for a map of all of the state parks!

