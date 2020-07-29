Advertisement

Colorado diner that made national headlines for opening dining room closes, Colorado Springs location still open

A Castle Rock, CO restaurant was lined with people on Mother's Day despite the governor's &amp;quot;Safer At Home&amp;quot; order, which requires dining rooms to be closed to the public and businesses to adhere to social distancing guidelines. This photo was taken 5/10/20 by Nick Puckett/Colorado Community Media.
A Castle Rock, CO restaurant was lined with people on Mother's Day despite the governor's &amp;quot;Safer At Home&amp;quot; order, which requires dining rooms to be closed to the public and businesses to adhere to social distancing guidelines. This photo was taken 5/10/20 by Nick Puckett/Colorado Community Media.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - The owners of a Colorado diner that was featured in newscasts across the country for opening their dining room on Mother’s Day, defying the state’s public health order at the time, announced they closed the doors permanently at their Castle Rock location.

C&C Cafe and Korean Kitchen posted an update to Facebook on Friday. You can read the full post at the bottom of this article. The restaurant was called out by Colorado Governor Jared Polis in May for allowing dozens of people in their dining room at a time when the state ordered restaurants to keep their services limited to take out and delivery only due to COVID-19.

A video shot by Nick Puckett on Mother’s Day went viral showing the packed restaurant:

The owners eventually had their business license suspended for 30 days. The owners then filed a lawsuit naming a number of defendants including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis. Click here to read the lawsuit.

You can read the full Facebook post below, you may have to click “see more” to see the entire message.

It was 2013 when April and I started Cookies and Crema at 4284 Trail Boss Dr. in Castle Rock, CO. We built...

Posted by C&C - Coffee & Kitchen on Friday, July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deadly crash on Highway 24 under investigation in El Paso County

Updated: 5 hours ago
A serious crash closed part of Highway 24 Tuesday evening in El Paso County.

News

WATCH: Gym losing business over mask mandate in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gym losing business over mask mandate in Colorado

VOD Recordings

WATCH: Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
A man was found guilty on multiple charges for sex crimes against children.

Local

Man found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A man was found guilty of sex crimes against children in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Latest News

Forecast

Drier & hotter weather returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lucy Bergemann
Forecast 7.28.20

VOD Recordings

Drier and hotter trend this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)

Local

HEALTH ALERT: Possible COVID-19 exposure at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours along with White Water Bar and Grill

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A county health department sent out an advisory on Tuesday tied to a possible COVID-19 exposure at two popular locations for tourists.

Local

All Cadets return to USAFA, under strict COVID-19 testing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Robbie Reynold
Cadets return to Air Force Academy with strict COVID-19 testing

Local

‘Massive’ crowds at Lake Pueblo State Park leave behind trash, others step up to clean up

Updated: 9 hours ago
Some people are working hard to “Leave No Trace” in the great outdoors of Colorado while other people don’t seem to care.

Local

WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis provides an update on the COVID-19 response

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update to the COVID-19 response on Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m.