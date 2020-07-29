Colorado diner that made national headlines for opening dining room closes, Colorado Springs location still open

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - The owners of a Colorado diner that was featured in newscasts across the country for opening their dining room on Mother’s Day, defying the state’s public health order at the time, announced they closed the doors permanently at their Castle Rock location.

C&C Cafe and Korean Kitchen posted an update to Facebook on Friday. You can read the full post at the bottom of this article. The restaurant was called out by Colorado Governor Jared Polis in May for allowing dozens of people in their dining room at a time when the state ordered restaurants to keep their services limited to take out and delivery only due to COVID-19.

A video shot by Nick Puckett on Mother’s Day went viral showing the packed restaurant:

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett 🤟 (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

The owners eventually had their business license suspended for 30 days. The owners then filed a lawsuit naming a number of defendants including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Gov. Jared Polis. Click here to read the lawsuit.

It was 2013 when April and I started Cookies and Crema at 4284 Trail Boss Dr. in Castle Rock, CO. We built... Posted by C&C - Coffee & Kitchen on Friday, July 24, 2020

