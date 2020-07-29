Advertisement

CHSAA gives Softball and Boys Tennis the Green Light, Football Decision expected by end of the week

Colorado high school softball and boys tennis teams will compete this Fall.
CHSAA TENNIS
CHSAA TENNIS(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Softball and boys tennis are the latest sports to have their return-to-play plan approved for the Fall season.

Both sports can begin practice as scheduled August 10th with competition able to begin August 13th.

Both sports will have modifications to their seasons in order to comply with current national, state and local health guidelines.

Softball will play a 16-game regular season that ends on October 3rd. The state tournament will begin October 10th. For boys tennis, the regular season matches have been decreased by 25 percent. The boys tennis state tournament will now be a single elimination tournament played over two days. There will be no 3rd or 4th place this year. Those state championships are now scheduled for September 25th-26th.

Boys golf has already been approved to begin as well, teams will be able to start practice on August 3rd.

As for the rest of the Fall sports and activities, CHSAA expects a decision by the end of this week.

