Advertisement

Black Trump supporter fatally shot outside his Milwaukee business; Photos of suspect released

Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ/CNN) - As police in Milwaukee search for the person responsible for fatally shooting a Black Trump supporter outside of his business, officials say the community needs to know if the crime was politically motivated.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump. He ran “Expressions Journal,” a small publication where he created his signs and publishings.

Neighbors say Trammell was sitting in a lawn chair outside the business July 23 when he was fatally shot in broad daylight. On Saturday, his friends gathered to create a memorial.

Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.
Bernell ‘Ras’ Trammell, 59, was often seen wielding large, handwritten signs with his personal beliefs in big, bold letters. These signs supported George Floyd, police reform and President Donald Trump.(Source: TheGodDegree.com/WTMJ/CNN)

“He had a right to have his voice, and he was so strong to do it alone,” said Pia Lombardi, a friend of more than 20 years. “I would hope that people think that this is a senseless murder and a good man died here for no reason. We lost a man who cared about people, even if they were different than him.”

Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting, described as a man believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen riding a black bicycle while wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask and a black and red long sleeve shirt.

There is not a known motive for the shooting at this point.

Milwaukee Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect wanted for a homicide that occurred on...

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

Officials, including Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Andrew Hitt, the chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, expressed the need for justice for Trammell’s family in the days following his death. Hitt said in a statement that the community also needs to know if the shooting was politically motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2020 WTMJ, TheGodDegree.com via CNN. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Officials: US is bringing 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,400 more

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Defense officials say the U.S. will pull roughly 12,000 troops out of Germany.

National Politics

US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,400 more

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Spurred on by President Donald Trump’s demand to pull troops out of Germany, the U.S. will bring about 6,400 forces home and shift about 5,400 to other countries in Europe, U.S. defense officials said Wednesday, detailing a Pentagon plan that will cost billions of dollars and take years to complete.

National

Russia rejects accusations of spreading virus disinformation

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday called the allegations “some kind of a persistent phobia.”

National Politics

Civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

Updated: 28 minutes ago
He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta. Wednesday's service is part of a series of public remembrances for Lewis that began over the weekend.

National

Pumpkin Spice is (almost) back!

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Starbucks announced its popular pumpkin spice latte would be returning to menus in the near future.

Latest News

Forecast

Drier trend ahead

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Jackson
Forecast 7.29.20

Local

Colorado governor calls on citizens to change behavior as 7-day coronavirus case average surpasses April peak

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
“I’m calling on Coloradans not to be stupid," the governor said in Tuesday's news conference.

Forecast

Warmer Wednesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wednesday forecast 7.29.20

National Politics

Trump touts conspiracy theory doctor, malaria drug

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump is promoting a doctor who says you don’t have to wear a mask and that there is a cure for coronavirus. The same doctor has made other troubling claims, including that medicine is being made by using alien DNA.

National Politics

Trump seeks out loyal donors in West Texas fracking fields

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s visit to a U.S. fracking hub on the West Texas plains comes during the state’s fierce coronavirus outbreak and a global oil and gas glut that is putting the squeeze on his loyal donors in the petroleum industry.