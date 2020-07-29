Best Buy joins growing list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS (KKTV) - Another major retailer says its doors will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Best Buy announced Tuesday they would not be open for the holiday this year.

“To meet our customers’ changing lives this holiday, we’re enhancing the way we fulfill orders, from offering more convenient pickup options at our stores to making sure BestBuy.com orders arrive at the right time. We’re also going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it even easier for our customers to check off their gift lists,” the electronics giant said in a statement on its website. “With these changes, we’ve also decided to close out stores on Thanksgiving Day.”

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more consumers than ever shopping online versus in stores.

The electronics chain joins Walmart and Target, who announced the same decision in recent days.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.