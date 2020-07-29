1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Florence late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East 5th Street just after 10, where they found the victim still alive but badly hurt. He was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital, where he later died. The victim has not been identified.

A 57-year-old man has been detained in connection with the shooting, and he is currently considered the only suspect in the shooting. He has also not been identified.

We will update this story if more information is released.

