Advertisement

1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Florence

(WITN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A 64-year-old man has died following a shooting at a home in Florence late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 800 block of East 5th Street just after 10, where they found the victim still alive but badly hurt. He was airlifted to a Colorado Springs hospital, where he later died. The victim has not been identified.

A 57-year-old man has been detained in connection with the shooting, and he is currently considered the only suspect in the shooting. He has also not been identified.

We will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Free state park entry Aug. 3 in honor of ‘Colorado Day’!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
To celebrate the state's 144th birthday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is making entry into its state parks free to all next Monday!

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WATCH: Cadets return to Air Force Academy

Updated: 3 hours ago
AFA cadets are back at the academy for the 2020-2021 school year.

National

Best Buy joins growing list of retailers closing on Thanksgiving

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Another major retailer says its doors will stay closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Latest News

Local

Public input welcome: Possible Colorado Springs plastic bag fee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
Colorado Springs city council will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday asking the public to weigh in on a $0.10 plastic bag fee that could end up on the November election ballot.

Local

Pueblo County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Pueblo County just logged their highest number of cases in a two-week period.

National

Officials: US is bringing 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,400 more

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Defense officials say the U.S. will pull roughly 12,000 troops out of Germany.

Forecast

Trending Drier & Windy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Forecast 7.29.20

Local

Colorado governor calls on citizens to change behavior as 7-day coronavirus case average surpasses April peak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
“I’m calling on Coloradans not to be stupid."

Forecast

Warmer Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wednesday forecast 7.29.20