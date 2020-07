COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 response.

You can watch the video from Tuesday below:

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis provides an update on the COVID-19 response. https://www.kktv.com/2020/07/28/watch-live-gov-jared-polis-provides-an-update-on-the-covid-19-response/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.